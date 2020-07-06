All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated January 7 2020

3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4

3420 Santa Fe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3420 Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90810
Upper Westside

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
DISCOUNTED RENT $195 Beautiful upstairs 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout, ceramic tiles in bathroom. Kitchen has been upgraded with beautiful Quartz stone counters, new sink and faucet. Bedroom has ceiling fan/light combo. Spacious closets with mirror doors. Extra linen closets in bathroom. Well maintained property with easy access to 405 and 710 freeways, 1 parking space available to the apartment.
6 units, all 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Well maintained property with easy access to 405 and 710 freeways, 1 parking space assigned per apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 have any available units?
3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 offer parking?
Yes, 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 offers parking.
Does 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 have a pool?
No, 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 have accessible units?
No, 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Santa Fe Avenue - #4 does not have units with air conditioning.

