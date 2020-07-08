338 Cedar Avenue - 15

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

If you have any questions call or text 562-357-9606

***Please note that the pictures shown are from a similar unit. Pictures from the actual unit will be posted soon.***



The unit will be shown the following days:



Thursday, October 10th, at 12:30 PM

Saturday, October 12th at 10:00 AM

Wednesday, October 16th at 12:00 PM



If you are available to view the unit any of these days, please arrive on time and plan ahead for parking. Each group showing lasts about 15 minutes at the most.



You will fall in love with this brand new, fully remodeled apartments located in the heart of Downtown Long Beach. Each bright and beautiful unit comes with brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances (gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher), with hardwood floors, caesarstone counter tops, ceiling fans, and an in-unit washer and dryer. There is plenty of natural light to brighten up your new home! Street parking only.



Rent is $1,895 per month. Security deposit is $500. 1-year lease. If you are interested in the unit, please feel free to apply! Credit check fee is $20/person. An application must be completed for every applicant over the age of 18 that will be residing in the apartment. To expedite the application process, please provide the following if possible: 1) completed application, 2) verification of income, credit history, rental history 3) copy of license 4) copy of social security card. Dogs and Cats allowed with a one time fee of $250 pet security deposit. NO monthly pet rent.



*** The building is currently under construction until the end of September. We have a unit available now. ***



Address: 338 Cedar Avenue Long Beach CA, 90802

Experience the dynamics of downtown Long Beach and the urban core. If location means everything, we've got it all. 338 Cedar Ave is just blocks from the world famous Pine Avenue, hosting world-class dining and entertainment venues. Sandy beaches, beautiful marinas, bike paths, and the new Queens Way development complete the entertainment options surrounding our community. Enjoy close access to the 710 Fwy for fast and convenient commuting. Just minutes away from the Pike, Aquarium, Convention Center, Shoreline, etc.