Long Beach, CA
338 Cedar Avenue - 1
Last updated November 23 2019 at 5:08 AM

338 Cedar Avenue - 1

338 Cedar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

338 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you have any questions call or text 562-357-9606 or please email 338cedarATentouragepm.com
Please visit our website: www.entouragepm.com

***Please note that the pictures shown are from a similar unit. Pictures from the actual unit will be posted soon.***

The unit will be shown the following days:

Thursday, October 10th, at 12:30 PM
Saturday, October 12th at 10:00 AM
Wednesday, October 16th at 12:00 PM

If you are available to view the unit any of these days, please arrive on time and plan ahead for parking. Each group showing lasts about 15 minutes at the most.

You will fall in love with this brand new, fully remodeled apartments located in the heart of Downtown Long Beach. Each bright and beautiful unit comes with brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances (gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher), with hardwood floors, caesarstone counter tops, ceiling fans, and an in-unit washer and dryer. There is plenty of natural light to brighten up your new home! Street parking only.

Rent is $1,895 per month. Security deposit is $500. 1-year lease. If you are interested in the unit, please feel free to apply! Credit check fee is $20/person. An application must be completed for every applicant over the age of 18 that will be residing in the apartment. To expedite the application process, please provide the following if possible: 1) completed application, 2) verification of income, credit history, rental history 3) copy of license 4) copy of social security card. Dogs and Cats allowed with a one time fee of $250 pet security deposit. NO monthly pet rent.
Experience the dynamics of downtown Long Beach and the urban core. If location means everything, we've got it all. 338 Cedar Ave is just blocks from the world famous Pine Avenue, hosting world-class dining and entertainment venues. Sandy beaches, beautiful marinas, bike paths, and the new Queens Way development complete the entertainment options surrounding our community. Enjoy close access to the 710 Fwy for fast and convenient commuting. Just minutes away from the Pike, Aquarium, Convention Center, Shoreline, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

