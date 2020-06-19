Rent Calculator
Home
Long Beach, CA
3363 Ocana Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:18 PM
3363 Ocana Avenue
3363 Ocana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3363 Ocana Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great! Clean! 3 Bedroom home in a great neighborhood. This home has new carpet, fresh paint, newer landscaping with good size yard. Two car garage.
Kitchen has newer cabinets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3363 Ocana Avenue have any available units?
3363 Ocana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 3363 Ocana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3363 Ocana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3363 Ocana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3363 Ocana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 3363 Ocana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3363 Ocana Avenue offers parking.
Does 3363 Ocana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3363 Ocana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3363 Ocana Avenue have a pool?
No, 3363 Ocana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3363 Ocana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3363 Ocana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3363 Ocana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3363 Ocana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3363 Ocana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3363 Ocana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
