All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3310 E. Curry St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3310 E. Curry St.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3310 E. Curry St.

3310 Curry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3310 Curry Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Ramona Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderfully Large 5 Bedroom Home North Long Beach! - This beautiful home has been extensively upgraded and expanded to feature a spacious and open living/dining area with a remodeled kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher and a refrigerator. There is a separate service porch area that includes a side by side washer and dryer and added space for storage and direct access to the 2 car attached garage. The large living room boasts vaulted ceilings, a faux fireplace and an attached dining area with a sliding glass door that opens to a fantastic rear yard that boast a covered patio, lawn area, and a separate fenced area with large storage shed included. All 5 bedrooms are spacious and feature nicely sized wardrobe closets and blinds, & both bathroom have been recently remodeled. Other amenities include laminate flooring throughout, central A/C & heat, a large covered patio, a two car attached garage and a fenced rear yard.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
• Credit score must be no less than 600
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5948539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 E. Curry St. have any available units?
3310 E. Curry St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 E. Curry St. have?
Some of 3310 E. Curry St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 E. Curry St. currently offering any rent specials?
3310 E. Curry St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 E. Curry St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3310 E. Curry St. is pet friendly.
Does 3310 E. Curry St. offer parking?
Yes, 3310 E. Curry St. offers parking.
Does 3310 E. Curry St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3310 E. Curry St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 E. Curry St. have a pool?
No, 3310 E. Curry St. does not have a pool.
Does 3310 E. Curry St. have accessible units?
No, 3310 E. Curry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 E. Curry St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 E. Curry St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLong Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine