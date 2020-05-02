3305 E Ransom St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Minutes from Belmont Shore and Downtown Long Beach, this convenient condo offers open and airy floorplan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 840 square feet of living space. Located on second floor with stair access of 8 unit complex. Secured gated parking and entrance with free parking on the street for your guests. Recently remodeled and ready to lease. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher. Private balcony off of master bedroom and second bedroom has attached bathroom of its own. Conveniently located less near the beach, great restaurants, boutiques, Bluff park, freeways and less than 10 minutes from Cal State Long Beach.



(RLNE5314694)