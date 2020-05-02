All apartments in Long Beach
3305 E Ransom St
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

3305 E Ransom St

3305 E Ransom St · No Longer Available
Location

3305 E Ransom St, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Minutes from Belmont Shore and Downtown Long Beach, this convenient condo offers open and airy floorplan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 840 square feet of living space. Located on second floor with stair access of 8 unit complex. Secured gated parking and entrance with free parking on the street for your guests. Recently remodeled and ready to lease. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher. Private balcony off of master bedroom and second bedroom has attached bathroom of its own. Conveniently located less near the beach, great restaurants, boutiques, Bluff park, freeways and less than 10 minutes from Cal State Long Beach.

(RLNE5314694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 E Ransom St have any available units?
3305 E Ransom St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 E Ransom St have?
Some of 3305 E Ransom St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 E Ransom St currently offering any rent specials?
3305 E Ransom St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 E Ransom St pet-friendly?
No, 3305 E Ransom St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3305 E Ransom St offer parking?
Yes, 3305 E Ransom St offers parking.
Does 3305 E Ransom St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 E Ransom St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 E Ransom St have a pool?
No, 3305 E Ransom St does not have a pool.
Does 3305 E Ransom St have accessible units?
No, 3305 E Ransom St does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 E Ransom St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3305 E Ransom St has units with dishwashers.

