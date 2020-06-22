All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
330 West 19th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

330 West 19th Street

330 West 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 West 19th Street, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Address: 330 West 19th Street #203, Long Beach, CA 90806

- Rent: $1,650/mo
- Deposit: $1,650 (On Approved Credit)
- Aprox: 950 sqft

Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs Unit
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1.5 Bathrooms
- Appliances: Oven/Stove, Included
- High-Quality Laminate Hardwood Flooring in Common Areas and Bedrooms
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Large Bedrooms
- Lots of Closet Space
- New Paint
- Private Balcony Off of Master Bedroom
- Laundry On-Site
- 1 Gated Parking Space Included

*** No pets allowed at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 11/12/2018. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

