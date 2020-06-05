3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway

Amenities

media room accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible media room

Property Address: 3226 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803



For Questions or Showing Times please text Tara 562-287-4001 or email tara @ propertyproslb.com



You will love this stunning lower commercial space located on Broadway in Long Beach, CA.

More photos coming soon! This will rent as is -

Rent - $1295



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Submit the following with completed rental application:

-Drivers License/ID

-Copy of SSN

-Proof of Income

-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over



Centrally located -- close to the shops and restaurants on Broadway, Retro Row Belmont Shore, Downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.