3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway

Property Address: 3226 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
For Questions or Showing Times please text Tara 562-287-4001 or email tara @ propertyproslb.com
You will love this stunning lower commercial space located on Broadway in Long Beach, CA.
More photos coming soon! This will rent as is -
Rent - $1295
Deposit - $500
10 Month Lease
Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over
Centrally located -- close to the shops and restaurants on Broadway, Retro Row Belmont Shore, Downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!
This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.