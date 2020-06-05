All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:04 AM

3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway

3211 East 2nd Street · (562) 287-4001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3211 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bluff Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

media room
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
media room
Property Address: 3226 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

For Questions or Showing Times please text Tara 562-287-4001 or email tara @ propertyproslb.com

You will love this stunning lower commercial space located on Broadway in Long Beach, CA.
More photos coming soon! This will rent as is -
Rent - $1295

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

Centrally located -- close to the shops and restaurants on Broadway, Retro Row Belmont Shore, Downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway have any available units?
3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway offer parking?
No, 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway have a pool?
No, 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway have accessible units?
Yes, 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway has accessible units.
Does 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity