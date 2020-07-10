All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 11 2020

3204 East 2nd Street - 4

3204 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3204 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bluff Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
media room
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
media room
Property Address: 3204 East 2nd Street, #4 Long Beach, CA

For Questions or Showing Times Please text show contact info or email tara @ propertyproslb.com

Large one bedroom, 1 bath coming soon! Please note pictures are similar to unit.

Rent - $1,695

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Submit the following with completed rental application:

Drivers License/ID

Copy of SSN

Proof of Income

Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

Bright and airy apartment on the second floor on a quiet, beautiful tree-lined streets in the Historic Bluff Heights neighborhood! New hardwood floors throughout. Just a quick walk down the stairs and across the street to the beach! Centrally located -- close to the shops and restaurants on Broadway, Retro Row Belmont Shore, Downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status.
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

