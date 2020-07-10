Amenities

hardwood floors media room accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accessible media room

Property Address: 3204 East 2nd Street, #4 Long Beach, CA



For Questions or Showing Times Please text show contact info or email tara @ propertyproslb.com



Large one bedroom, 1 bath coming soon! Please note pictures are similar to unit.



Rent - $1,695



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Submit the following with completed rental application:



Drivers License/ID



Copy of SSN



Proof of Income



Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over



Bright and airy apartment on the second floor on a quiet, beautiful tree-lined streets in the Historic Bluff Heights neighborhood! New hardwood floors throughout. Just a quick walk down the stairs and across the street to the beach! Centrally located -- close to the shops and restaurants on Broadway, Retro Row Belmont Shore, Downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status.

do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers