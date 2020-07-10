Amenities
Property Address: 3204 East 2nd Street, #4 Long Beach, CA
For Questions or Showing Times Please text show contact info or email tara @ propertyproslb.com
Large one bedroom, 1 bath coming soon! Please note pictures are similar to unit.
Rent - $1,695
Deposit - $500
10 Month Lease
Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
Submit the following with completed rental application:
Drivers License/ID
Copy of SSN
Proof of Income
Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over
Bright and airy apartment on the second floor on a quiet, beautiful tree-lined streets in the Historic Bluff Heights neighborhood! New hardwood floors throughout. Just a quick walk down the stairs and across the street to the beach! Centrally located -- close to the shops and restaurants on Broadway, Retro Row Belmont Shore, Downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!
This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status.
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers