Long Beach, CA
3151 E. Harding St.
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

3151 E. Harding St.

3151 E Harding St · No Longer Available
Location

3151 E Harding St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Ramona Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
3151 E. Harding St. Available 08/01/19 Charming 3 bedroom home - Charming 3 bedroom home on a large corner lot. Ready for an August move in this home features a master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom. There is a larger fenced front yard with mature manicured landscaping. The property has a 2 car attached garage with direct access to the interior. The back yard has a custom built freestanding patio and a detached bonus room great for a home gym or home office. Tenant pays for all utilities. Lawn Care is included in the monthly rent. No Smoking. No Section 8 or third party payers. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is managed by Holly Kovich & Associates. DO NOT ENTER THE BACKYARD DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4964079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3151 E. Harding St. have any available units?
3151 E. Harding St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 3151 E. Harding St. currently offering any rent specials?
3151 E. Harding St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3151 E. Harding St. pet-friendly?
No, 3151 E. Harding St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3151 E. Harding St. offer parking?
Yes, 3151 E. Harding St. offers parking.
Does 3151 E. Harding St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3151 E. Harding St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3151 E. Harding St. have a pool?
No, 3151 E. Harding St. does not have a pool.
Does 3151 E. Harding St. have accessible units?
No, 3151 E. Harding St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3151 E. Harding St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3151 E. Harding St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3151 E. Harding St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3151 E. Harding St. does not have units with air conditioning.
