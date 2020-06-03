Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

3151 E. Harding St. Available 08/01/19 Charming 3 bedroom home - Charming 3 bedroom home on a large corner lot. Ready for an August move in this home features a master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom. There is a larger fenced front yard with mature manicured landscaping. The property has a 2 car attached garage with direct access to the interior. The back yard has a custom built freestanding patio and a detached bonus room great for a home gym or home office. Tenant pays for all utilities. Lawn Care is included in the monthly rent. No Smoking. No Section 8 or third party payers. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is managed by Holly Kovich & Associates. DO NOT ENTER THE BACKYARD DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4964079)