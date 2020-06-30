Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Rare find! This is a very spacious 1BD, 1BA apartment in a well kept 1920's building that was fully remodeled last year. Vintage character + modern amenities.



LOCATION: 315 Cherry Ave, Long Beach 90802

RENT: $2195 / month, 1-year lease required.

SECURITY: $2196

TOTAL MOVE-IN: First month + Security

AVAILABILITY: Immediate!



Features:

- Original hardwood flooring

- Kitchen, with included range and fridge

- In-Unit washer and dryer included

- Forced Air Heating + Air conditioning

- Large common area

- "Bonus room" perfect for workspace / studio / office / closet



NOTES:

- This is a SMOKE FREE unit but smoking allowed in common area

- We love animals! Pets considered on a per-case basis. Upon approval we DO NOT charge additional pet rent / pet deposit