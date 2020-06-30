All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

315 Cherry Ave

315 Cherry Avenue · (310) 995-5114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Rare find! This is a very spacious 1BD, 1BA apartment in a well kept 1920's building that was fully remodeled last year. Vintage character + modern amenities.

LOCATION: 315 Cherry Ave, Long Beach 90802
RENT: $2195 / month, 1-year lease required.
SECURITY: $2196
TOTAL MOVE-IN: First month + Security
AVAILABILITY: Immediate!

Features:
- Original hardwood flooring
- Kitchen, with included range and fridge
- In-Unit washer and dryer included
- Forced Air Heating + Air conditioning
- Large common area
- "Bonus room" perfect for workspace / studio / office / closet

NOTES:
- This is a SMOKE FREE unit but smoking allowed in common area
- We love animals! Pets considered on a per-case basis. Upon approval we DO NOT charge additional pet rent / pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Cherry Ave have any available units?
315 Cherry Ave has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Cherry Ave have?
Some of 315 Cherry Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Cherry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
315 Cherry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Cherry Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Cherry Ave is pet friendly.
Does 315 Cherry Ave offer parking?
No, 315 Cherry Ave does not offer parking.
Does 315 Cherry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Cherry Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Cherry Ave have a pool?
No, 315 Cherry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 315 Cherry Ave have accessible units?
No, 315 Cherry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Cherry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Cherry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
