Amenities
Rare find! This is a very spacious 1BD, 1BA apartment in a well kept 1920's building that was fully remodeled last year. Vintage character + modern amenities.
LOCATION: 315 Cherry Ave, Long Beach 90802
RENT: $2195 / month, 1-year lease required.
SECURITY: $2196
TOTAL MOVE-IN: First month + Security
AVAILABILITY: Immediate!
Features:
- Original hardwood flooring
- Kitchen, with included range and fridge
- In-Unit washer and dryer included
- Forced Air Heating + Air conditioning
- Large common area
- "Bonus room" perfect for workspace / studio / office / closet
NOTES:
- This is a SMOKE FREE unit but smoking allowed in common area
- We love animals! Pets considered on a per-case basis. Upon approval we DO NOT charge additional pet rent / pet deposit