All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 314 ARGONNE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
314 ARGONNE AVE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

314 ARGONNE AVE

314 Argonne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

314 Argonne Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
314 ARGONNE AVE Available 09/16/19 SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN BELMONT HEIGHTS !!! - 2 Bedroom and 1 bath Single family home.
Home includes new refinished hardwood floors in living room & bedroom.
Kitchen includes all newer LED light fixtures, newer tile flooring and newer painted cabinets.
Bathrooms include, newer tile enclosure , newer tile flooring, newer vanity & sink and newer light fixtures.
Unit also includes a 1 car garage and a very large backyard. (gardening included)

Nearby schools include Rogers Middle School, Lowell Elementary School and Fremont Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Loma Liquor, Olives Gourmet Grocer and Belmont Heights Market. Nearby coffee shops include Egg Heaven Cafe, The Spot Cafe - Long Beach and Polly's Gourmet Coffee. Argonne Ave is near Will Rodgers Mini Park, Colorado Lagoon Park and Livingston Drive Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat.

No Cosigners
No Section 8
Pets considered with additional deposit

(RLNE3899764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 ARGONNE AVE have any available units?
314 ARGONNE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 ARGONNE AVE have?
Some of 314 ARGONNE AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 ARGONNE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
314 ARGONNE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 ARGONNE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 ARGONNE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 314 ARGONNE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 314 ARGONNE AVE offers parking.
Does 314 ARGONNE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 ARGONNE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 ARGONNE AVE have a pool?
No, 314 ARGONNE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 314 ARGONNE AVE have accessible units?
No, 314 ARGONNE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 314 ARGONNE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 ARGONNE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine