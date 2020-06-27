Amenities

314 ARGONNE AVE Available 09/16/19 SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN BELMONT HEIGHTS !!! - 2 Bedroom and 1 bath Single family home.

Home includes new refinished hardwood floors in living room & bedroom.

Kitchen includes all newer LED light fixtures, newer tile flooring and newer painted cabinets.

Bathrooms include, newer tile enclosure , newer tile flooring, newer vanity & sink and newer light fixtures.

Unit also includes a 1 car garage and a very large backyard. (gardening included)



Nearby schools include Rogers Middle School, Lowell Elementary School and Fremont Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Loma Liquor, Olives Gourmet Grocer and Belmont Heights Market. Nearby coffee shops include Egg Heaven Cafe, The Spot Cafe - Long Beach and Polly's Gourmet Coffee. Argonne Ave is near Will Rodgers Mini Park, Colorado Lagoon Park and Livingston Drive Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat.



No Cosigners

No Section 8

Pets considered with additional deposit



