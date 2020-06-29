All apartments in Long Beach
310 West 8th Street - 1
310 West 8th Street - 1

310 W 8th St · No Longer Available
Location

310 W 8th St, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location near DTLB and the beach! Apartment has high ceilings and is larger then most 1 bedroom apartments. Landlord pays water and trash, all appliances included (in-unit washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven). Interior pictures are of same developer and quality but different unit. This unit is pet friendly! extra deposit applies.

RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO VIEW CONDO: Call Daniel and press 1 @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up.

TO APPLY: Go to whittierpropertymanager.com and/or click application. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management and leasing company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

