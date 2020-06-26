All apartments in Long Beach
Location

310 Redondo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
internet access
carpet
2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse Apartment. Blocks to Beach and Belmont Shore. Two Bedrooms Upstairs with Private Baths and Large Closets. Complete New Kitchen. Laminate Floor Downstairs with Carpet in Bedrooms. Custom Paint and Crown Moldings. Gated Entry with Parking for Two Cars. Pre-Wired for Cable TV/Internet and Verizon FIOS Package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

