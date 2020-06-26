310 Redondo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814 Belmont Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
internet access
carpet
2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse Apartment. Blocks to Beach and Belmont Shore. Two Bedrooms Upstairs with Private Baths and Large Closets. Complete New Kitchen. Laminate Floor Downstairs with Carpet in Bedrooms. Custom Paint and Crown Moldings. Gated Entry with Parking for Two Cars. Pre-Wired for Cable TV/Internet and Verizon FIOS Package.
(RLNE5123002)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 310 Redondo Avenue have any available units?
310 Redondo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Redondo Avenue have?
Some of 310 Redondo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Redondo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
310 Redondo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.