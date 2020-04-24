All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 307 Cherry Ave. #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
307 Cherry Ave. #5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

307 Cherry Ave. #5

307 Cherry Ave · (310) 212-6660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

307 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 Cherry Ave. #5 · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 1bed/1ba in Long Beach $1590/mo - Spacious and airy 1bed/1bad unit, accommodates a maximum of 2 residents. Featuring: cute gated community, renovated kitchen with beautiful new cabinets and quartz counter tops, new ceiling fans and fixtures, new blinds, freshly painted interior, tons of hallway storage space, mirrored bedroom closets and MORE! Rent: $1590/mo, Security Deposit: $1600 available for a 1 year lease OAA. Utilities included: water, trash. Appliances: new electric stove. On-site laundry facility. Street-parking only. ONE small dog or cat (under 25lbs) allowed with proper documentation, application and extra deposit. Do not miss this opportunity! Call our office at 310-212-6660 to schedule a viewing or for additional information. You can also apply at: www.babcockmgmt.com/vacancies

(RLNE5743291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Cherry Ave. #5 have any available units?
307 Cherry Ave. #5 has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Cherry Ave. #5 have?
Some of 307 Cherry Ave. #5's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Cherry Ave. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
307 Cherry Ave. #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Cherry Ave. #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Cherry Ave. #5 is pet friendly.
Does 307 Cherry Ave. #5 offer parking?
No, 307 Cherry Ave. #5 does not offer parking.
Does 307 Cherry Ave. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Cherry Ave. #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Cherry Ave. #5 have a pool?
No, 307 Cherry Ave. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 307 Cherry Ave. #5 have accessible units?
No, 307 Cherry Ave. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Cherry Ave. #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Cherry Ave. #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 307 Cherry Ave. #5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity