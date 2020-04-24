307 Cherry Ave. #5

Amenities

Spacious 1bed/1ba in Long Beach $1590/mo - Spacious and airy 1bed/1bad unit, accommodates a maximum of 2 residents. Featuring: cute gated community, renovated kitchen with beautiful new cabinets and quartz counter tops, new ceiling fans and fixtures, new blinds, freshly painted interior, tons of hallway storage space, mirrored bedroom closets and MORE! Rent: $1590/mo, Security Deposit: $1600 available for a 1 year lease OAA. Utilities included: water, trash. Appliances: new electric stove. On-site laundry facility. Street-parking only. ONE small dog or cat (under 25lbs) allowed with proper documentation, application and extra deposit. Do not miss this opportunity! Call our office at 310-212-6660 to schedule a viewing or for additional information. You can also apply at: www.babcockmgmt.com/vacancies



