All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 305 Coronado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
305 Coronado
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

305 Coronado

305 Coronado Avenue · (201) 292-6204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

305 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 305 Coronado.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
e-payments
smoke-free community
Welcome home to 305 Coronado Long Beach in Long Beach, CA. Here you will experience Long Beach apartment living at its finest, just steps from the sand! These Long Beach apartments are available in a variety of spacious one bedroom floor plans that have each been designed for optimal comfort and convenience.

305 Coronado feature many upgrades including Hardwood inspired flooring, quality carpet, wall-to-wall closets, deluxe kitchen appliances and more. Our community offers ample street parking.

This serene Long Beach community is located in the heart of Long Beach, near the famous Second Street with all of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Long Beach has to offer. Our friendly community staff will complement our beautiful apartment homes and convenient location to ensure a superior Long Beach living experience.

Studio available in the Belmont Heights neighborhood within walking distance to local shops and restaurants. Newly renovated with all appliances included. Pet friendly, storage available and laundry on-site.

Call today to schedule a personalized tour! Zero application fees for anyone that applies same-day.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Coronado have any available units?
305 Coronado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Coronado have?
Some of 305 Coronado's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Coronado currently offering any rent specials?
305 Coronado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Coronado pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Coronado is pet friendly.
Does 305 Coronado offer parking?
No, 305 Coronado does not offer parking.
Does 305 Coronado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Coronado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Coronado have a pool?
No, 305 Coronado does not have a pool.
Does 305 Coronado have accessible units?
No, 305 Coronado does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Coronado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Coronado has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 305 Coronado?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity