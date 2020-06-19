Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry e-payments smoke-free community

Welcome home to 305 Coronado Long Beach in Long Beach, CA. Here you will experience Long Beach apartment living at its finest, just steps from the sand! These Long Beach apartments are available in a variety of spacious one bedroom floor plans that have each been designed for optimal comfort and convenience.



305 Coronado feature many upgrades including Hardwood inspired flooring, quality carpet, wall-to-wall closets, deluxe kitchen appliances and more. Our community offers ample street parking.



This serene Long Beach community is located in the heart of Long Beach, near the famous Second Street with all of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Long Beach has to offer. Our friendly community staff will complement our beautiful apartment homes and convenient location to ensure a superior Long Beach living experience.



Studio available in the Belmont Heights neighborhood within walking distance to local shops and restaurants. Newly renovated with all appliances included. Pet friendly, storage available and laundry on-site.



Call today to schedule a personalized tour! Zero application fees for anyone that applies same-day.