Long Beach, CA
3025 E. 5th Street - 18
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3025 E. 5th Street - 18

3025 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3025 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
You will fall in love with this stunning two-bedroom one-bath located in a beautifully maintained building. Everything in the apartment has been updated -- beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, caesarstone counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances (side-by-side refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher) and a washer/dryer!

$1,995/month. 1-year lease. $500 security deposit with good credit, higher deposit otherwise. Credit check fee is $20/person. Income verification necessary (pay stubs or bank statements). Cats and dogs under 25 lbs allowed with a $250 pet deposit. To expedite the process, provide the following: 1) completed application, 2) recent pay stubs, 3) copy of driver's license and social security card. Approval of the unit is based on income and credit score (we request you make at least 3 times the rental amount from a regular job as we will need pay stubs to verify income. This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status.
Centrally located... This building is located just a block away from "Retro Row". You are quick 5-minute commute to the beach! Close to downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 E. 5th Street - 18 have any available units?
3025 E. 5th Street - 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 E. 5th Street - 18 have?
Some of 3025 E. 5th Street - 18's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 E. 5th Street - 18 currently offering any rent specials?
3025 E. 5th Street - 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 E. 5th Street - 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3025 E. 5th Street - 18 is pet friendly.
Does 3025 E. 5th Street - 18 offer parking?
No, 3025 E. 5th Street - 18 does not offer parking.
Does 3025 E. 5th Street - 18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3025 E. 5th Street - 18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 E. 5th Street - 18 have a pool?
No, 3025 E. 5th Street - 18 does not have a pool.
Does 3025 E. 5th Street - 18 have accessible units?
Yes, 3025 E. 5th Street - 18 has accessible units.
Does 3025 E. 5th Street - 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3025 E. 5th Street - 18 has units with dishwashers.
