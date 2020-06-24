3025 E. 5th Street - 18

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

You will fall in love with this stunning two-bedroom one-bath located in a beautifully maintained building. Everything in the apartment has been updated -- beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, caesarstone counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances (side-by-side refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher) and a washer/dryer!



$1,995/month. 1-year lease. $500 security deposit with good credit, higher deposit otherwise. Credit check fee is $20/person. Income verification necessary (pay stubs or bank statements). Cats and dogs under 25 lbs allowed with a $250 pet deposit. To expedite the process, provide the following: 1) completed application, 2) recent pay stubs, 3) copy of driver's license and social security card. Approval of the unit is based on income and credit score (we request you make at least 3 times the rental amount from a regular job as we will need pay stubs to verify income. This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status.

Centrally located... This building is located just a block away from "Retro Row". You are quick 5-minute commute to the beach! Close to downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!