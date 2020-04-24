All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 302 South Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
302 South Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 12:59 AM

302 South Street

302 E South St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Dairy
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

302 E South St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Dairy

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

- Refurbished, 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartment for rent in a 12 unit complex
- Located at 1101 E. South Street #302, Long Beach, CA 90805

- Rent: $1,675 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,900 (On Approved Credit)
- Approx: 800 sqft

Features and Amenities:
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- New Stainless Steel Gas Stove / Oven Included
- New Staineless Dishwasher
- New Hardwood Flooring
- Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom
- Recessed Lighting
- Vaulted Ceiling
- Private Balcony
- Laundry facilities on-site
- 2 Covered Car Spaces Included
- Utilities included: Water and Sewage

*** No pets allowed at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 5/01/2019. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 South Street have any available units?
302 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 South Street have?
Some of 302 South Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
302 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 South Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 South Street is pet friendly.
Does 302 South Street offer parking?
No, 302 South Street does not offer parking.
Does 302 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 South Street have a pool?
No, 302 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 302 South Street have accessible units?
No, 302 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302 South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 South Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine