Long Beach, CA
3000 E Broadway
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:24 AM

3000 E Broadway

3000 East Broadway · (562) 233-9999 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3000 East Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bluff Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3000 E Broadway · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home two blocks from the beach! - This lovely house is located in the historical Bluff Park neighborhood yet is only 15 years old! There are 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms plus a den/office/breakfast nook. The house comes with hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The living room includes built in book cases, a fireplace and a wall of windows for a very light and airy feel. The dining room comes with french doors to a side patio, a bay window and beautiful chandelier. There is a sunken den/ office/ playroom off the dining room. The kitchen comes with newer white cabinetry, black granite counters, and appliances such as gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with ice / water dispensers. The laundry room includes a washer and dryer plus more storage. The master bedroom comes with a wall of closets, and an attached master bathroom including a spa tub and separate shower. The house also comes with forced air heat and air conditioning! There is an over sized one car garage and a long driveway for additional parking. The lot is smaller but includes a side fenced side sitting area.
A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 3000 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE5683285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 E Broadway have any available units?
3000 E Broadway has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 E Broadway have?
Some of 3000 E Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 E Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3000 E Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 E Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 E Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 3000 E Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 3000 E Broadway does offer parking.
Does 3000 E Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 E Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 E Broadway have a pool?
No, 3000 E Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3000 E Broadway have accessible units?
No, 3000 E Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 E Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 E Broadway has units with dishwashers.
