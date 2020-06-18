Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Beautiful home two blocks from the beach! - This lovely house is located in the historical Bluff Park neighborhood yet is only 15 years old! There are 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms plus a den/office/breakfast nook. The house comes with hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The living room includes built in book cases, a fireplace and a wall of windows for a very light and airy feel. The dining room comes with french doors to a side patio, a bay window and beautiful chandelier. There is a sunken den/ office/ playroom off the dining room. The kitchen comes with newer white cabinetry, black granite counters, and appliances such as gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with ice / water dispensers. The laundry room includes a washer and dryer plus more storage. The master bedroom comes with a wall of closets, and an attached master bathroom including a spa tub and separate shower. The house also comes with forced air heat and air conditioning! There is an over sized one car garage and a long driveway for additional parking. The lot is smaller but includes a side fenced side sitting area.

A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 3000 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE5683285)