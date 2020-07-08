All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2999 E Ocean Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2999 E Ocean Boulevard
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:28 PM

2999 E Ocean Boulevard

2999 East Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2999 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bluff Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
VIEWS from EVERY Room. Make sure to view 3D virtual tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WeGndvKEEMb
Welcome to The Galaxy -- this historic mid-century tower on Ocean Blvd has great services, fantastic views, beach access and is located in the Bluff Park Historical District of Long Beach. This spacious unit has two full bedrooms plus an office and two bathrooms, in-unit laundry. There is a view from every room -- plus the balcony. Underground parking space and FOB secured access system. Regular onsite management office hours. Bonus Storage Closet also included on Same level with unit as well as Community Bicycle Storage. New portable AC unit included.

This unit has granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, newer heating system, recessed lighting, FIOS ready, and is available for immediate occupancy. Master Bath has a both a Jacuzzi tub and full size shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2999 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
2999 E Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2999 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 2999 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2999 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2999 E Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2999 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2999 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2999 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2999 E Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2999 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2999 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2999 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2999 E Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2999 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2999 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2999 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2999 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine