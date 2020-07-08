2999 E Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking air conditioning bike storage

VIEWS from EVERY Room. Make sure to view 3D virtual tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WeGndvKEEMb

Welcome to The Galaxy -- this historic mid-century tower on Ocean Blvd has great services, fantastic views, beach access and is located in the Bluff Park Historical District of Long Beach. This spacious unit has two full bedrooms plus an office and two bathrooms, in-unit laundry. There is a view from every room -- plus the balcony. Underground parking space and FOB secured access system. Regular onsite management office hours. Bonus Storage Closet also included on Same level with unit as well as Community Bicycle Storage. New portable AC unit included.



This unit has granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, newer heating system, recessed lighting, FIOS ready, and is available for immediate occupancy. Master Bath has a both a Jacuzzi tub and full size shower.