Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2930 E. 5th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2930 E. 5th Street

2930 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2930 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
refrigerator
First month free! With approved credit. Small multi-dwelling building, minutes from the Beach and Bixby Park Centrally located near many great restaurants, entertainment, freeway access and shopping. Walking distance to Ralphs Grocery Store.
Unit features fresh two-tone paint, vertical blinds, laminate plank flooring throughout, ceramic tiled flooring in kitchen and bathroom, ceiling fan in dining room and bedrooms. Linen closet in hallway great for extra storage..
Utilities: Water, Sewer.
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator.
Parking: Street Parking only.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 E. 5th Street have any available units?
2930 E. 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 E. 5th Street have?
Some of 2930 E. 5th Street's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 E. 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2930 E. 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 E. 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2930 E. 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2930 E. 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2930 E. 5th Street offers parking.
Does 2930 E. 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 E. 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 E. 5th Street have a pool?
No, 2930 E. 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2930 E. 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 2930 E. 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 E. 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 E. 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

