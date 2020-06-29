2930 E. 5th Street

Amenities

parking ceiling fan extra storage range refrigerator

First month free! With approved credit. Small multi-dwelling building, minutes from the Beach and Bixby Park Centrally located near many great restaurants, entertainment, freeway access and shopping. Walking distance to Ralphs Grocery Store.

Unit features fresh two-tone paint, vertical blinds, laminate plank flooring throughout, ceramic tiled flooring in kitchen and bathroom, ceiling fan in dining room and bedrooms. Linen closet in hallway great for extra storage..

Utilities: Water, Sewer.

Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator.

Parking: Street Parking only.

