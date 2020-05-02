Rent Calculator
2922 E 15th St 5
2922 E 15th St 5
2922 East 15th Street
·
2922 East 15th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School
Cozy apartment close to PCH! - Property Id: 217863
King Wells-Ramirez
leasing@bfpminc.com
(562) 577-5664
Cozy apartment close to PCH and CSULB beachside
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217863
Property Id 217863
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5744829)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 2922 E 15th St 5 have any available units?
2922 E 15th St 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 2922 E 15th St 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2922 E 15th St 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 E 15th St 5 pet-friendly?
No, 2922 E 15th St 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 2922 E 15th St 5 offer parking?
No, 2922 E 15th St 5 does not offer parking.
Does 2922 E 15th St 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 E 15th St 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 E 15th St 5 have a pool?
No, 2922 E 15th St 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2922 E 15th St 5 have accessible units?
No, 2922 E 15th St 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 E 15th St 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2922 E 15th St 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2922 E 15th St 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2922 E 15th St 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
