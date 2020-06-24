All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

2845 Canal Ave.

2845 Canal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2845 Canal Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90810
Upper Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2845 Canal Ave. Available 08/15/19 Lovely 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bed with Den! - Now Leasing! Lovely 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home located on an interior tract street, and boasting a large lot with a 2 car detached garage, a rear patio, fenced rear yard and a long driveway. The interior of the home boasts laminate floors, 2 bathrooms and a spacious kitchen with a stove. There is also a dining area and an attached service porch with washer & dryer hook ups off the kitchen. The large den is a step down room, with a fireplace, and a separate entry door.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4895064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 Canal Ave. have any available units?
2845 Canal Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2845 Canal Ave. have?
Some of 2845 Canal Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 Canal Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2845 Canal Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 Canal Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2845 Canal Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2845 Canal Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2845 Canal Ave. offers parking.
Does 2845 Canal Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2845 Canal Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 Canal Ave. have a pool?
No, 2845 Canal Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2845 Canal Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2845 Canal Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 Canal Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2845 Canal Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
