2845 Canal Ave. Available 08/15/19 Lovely 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bed with Den! - Now Leasing! Lovely 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home located on an interior tract street, and boasting a large lot with a 2 car detached garage, a rear patio, fenced rear yard and a long driveway. The interior of the home boasts laminate floors, 2 bathrooms and a spacious kitchen with a stove. There is also a dining area and an attached service porch with washer & dryer hook ups off the kitchen. The large den is a step down room, with a fireplace, and a separate entry door.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



