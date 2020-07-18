2826 Cedar Avenue

Amenities

Amazing furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom guest house (1 wall shared) in N. Wrigley/Willowville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, storage, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Spa tub and cute kitchenette. Plenty of street parking. No pets please. Perfect place for a professional to come home to a sweet, quiet relaxing retreat after a hard days work. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or email peacefulparadisebythesea@gmail.com to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.