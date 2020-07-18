All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2826 Cedar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2826 Cedar Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:04 AM

2826 Cedar Avenue

2826 Cedar Avenue · (310) 621-0333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2826 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
North Wrigley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
hot tub
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
Amazing furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom guest house (1 wall shared) in N. Wrigley/Willowville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, storage, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Spa tub and cute kitchenette. Plenty of street parking. No pets please. Perfect place for a professional to come home to a sweet, quiet relaxing retreat after a hard days work. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or email peacefulparadisebythesea@gmail.com to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 Cedar Avenue have any available units?
2826 Cedar Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 Cedar Avenue have?
Some of 2826 Cedar Avenue's amenities include air conditioning, hot tub, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Cedar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2826 Cedar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2826 Cedar Avenue offer parking?
No, 2826 Cedar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2826 Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 Cedar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Cedar Avenue have a pool?
No, 2826 Cedar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2826 Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2826 Cedar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 Cedar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2826 Cedar Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity