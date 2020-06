2821 EAST 15TH STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup garage carpet range refrigerator

2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH 1 CAR GARAGE - 1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTH RENT



2 BEDROOM 1 BATH TILE FLOORING AND NEW CARPET IN BOTH BEDROOMS, NEW VERTICAL BLINDS, KITCHEN INCLUDES STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR 1 CAR GARAGE WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS



KEY CHECK OUT AVAILABLE AT OUR OFFICE 248 REDONDO AVENUE LONG BEACH, CA 90803

MONDAY TO SATURDAY 8:00 TO 3:30 WITH A $20 DEPOSIT OR DEBIT OR CREDIT CARD HOLD FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL (562) 439-2147



NO PETS

ONE YEAR LEASE

NO SECTION 8

NON SMOKING

NO CO-SIGNER



(RLNE4975513)