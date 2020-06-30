277 E Plenty St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and a low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio area and a privacy fence for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and beautiful all-white cabinetry.



(RLNE5333893)