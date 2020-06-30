All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 277 E Plenty St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
277 E Plenty St
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

277 E Plenty St

277 East Plenty Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

277 East Plenty Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Addams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and a low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio area and a privacy fence for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and beautiful all-white cabinetry.

(RLNE5333893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 E Plenty St have any available units?
277 E Plenty St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 E Plenty St have?
Some of 277 E Plenty St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 E Plenty St currently offering any rent specials?
277 E Plenty St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 E Plenty St pet-friendly?
Yes, 277 E Plenty St is pet friendly.
Does 277 E Plenty St offer parking?
Yes, 277 E Plenty St offers parking.
Does 277 E Plenty St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 E Plenty St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 E Plenty St have a pool?
Yes, 277 E Plenty St has a pool.
Does 277 E Plenty St have accessible units?
No, 277 E Plenty St does not have accessible units.
Does 277 E Plenty St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 E Plenty St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine