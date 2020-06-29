All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

273 East 57th Street

273 57th St · No Longer Available
Location

273 57th St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Dairy

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Single family home. Newly renovated home with new laminated flooring thru out, tile floor in kitchen and bathroom, new granite tops, new kitchen cabinets and new blinds. Bedrooms have new mirror closet doors and new ceiling fans. Washer & dryer hook ups located in the kitchen. Detached single car garage is available. Pets are welcome with an additional deposit $500. Sorry no section 8.

This is a month-to-month rental agreement.

If you would like to view this unit, you are welcome to come visit our office and check out the keys. You will need $30 cash deposit and a state-issued I.D. This is refundable when returning the keys back to our office. We are open from Mon-Sat. 9 am-- 5 pm and the latest time to check out the keys is 4 pm.

Belmont Brokerage & Management
647 E. 4th St. Long Beach, CA, 90802.
(562)437-3581
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 East 57th Street have any available units?
273 East 57th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 273 East 57th Street have?
Some of 273 East 57th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 East 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
273 East 57th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 East 57th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 273 East 57th Street is pet friendly.
Does 273 East 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 273 East 57th Street offers parking.
Does 273 East 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 East 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 East 57th Street have a pool?
No, 273 East 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 273 East 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 273 East 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 273 East 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 273 East 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

