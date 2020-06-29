273 East 57th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Single family home. Newly renovated home with new laminated flooring thru out, tile floor in kitchen and bathroom, new granite tops, new kitchen cabinets and new blinds. Bedrooms have new mirror closet doors and new ceiling fans. Washer & dryer hook ups located in the kitchen. Detached single car garage is available. Pets are welcome with an additional deposit $500. Sorry no section 8.



This is a month-to-month rental agreement.



If you would like to view this unit, you are welcome to come visit our office and check out the keys. You will need $30 cash deposit and a state-issued I.D. This is refundable when returning the keys back to our office. We are open from Mon-Sat. 9 am-- 5 pm and the latest time to check out the keys is 4 pm.



Belmont Brokerage & Management

647 E. 4th St. Long Beach, CA, 90802.

(562)437-3581

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.