Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2729 Ladoga Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2729 Ladoga Avenue
2729 Ladoga Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2729 Ladoga Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Plaza
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled kitchen with new appliances. Finished garage. Astro turf front lawn and concrete backyard with yard drains and a firepit.
Central heat and air. Washer and dryer provided.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24670
(RLNE4615888)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2729 Ladoga Avenue have any available units?
2729 Ladoga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2729 Ladoga Avenue have?
Some of 2729 Ladoga Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2729 Ladoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Ladoga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Ladoga Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2729 Ladoga Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2729 Ladoga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2729 Ladoga Avenue offers parking.
Does 2729 Ladoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 Ladoga Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Ladoga Avenue have a pool?
No, 2729 Ladoga Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2729 Ladoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2729 Ladoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Ladoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 Ladoga Avenue has units with dishwashers.
