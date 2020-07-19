2729 Ladoga Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled kitchen with new appliances. Finished garage. Astro turf front lawn and concrete backyard with yard drains and a firepit.



Central heat and air. Washer and dryer provided.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24670



(RLNE4615888)