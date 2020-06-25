All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 272 Claremont Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
272 Claremont Ave.
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

272 Claremont Ave.

272 Claremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

272 Claremont Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning & Modern 2Bd + 2BA w/ Indoor Outdoor Living Space - Beautiful Home 1 block from the water; newly rebuilt from the foundation up. 2 bedroom + 2 bath, with a bonus den, and direct home access from the 2 car garage. LaCantina bi-fold doors open to a 260 ft entertainer's covered patio, with ceiling speakers, LED lighting, & ceiling mounted heaters. Porcelanosa tile floors throughout the home. A true Chef's kitchen with Wolf stove, steam oven, island gas burner, sub-zero refrigerator & separate beverage drawer & wine fridge. Both bathrooms offer a spa like experience; with thermostat controlled body sprays and hand shower fixtures.

**The Furniture does not come with the property**

This Property is shown by APPOINTMENT Only.

Prior to making an appointment please review the requirements:
650+ credit score
Verifiable monthly family Income of 2.5x the monthly rent
Rental History with No Evictions
No Section 8
No Pets

For Appointments please call or message:
Lauren (202) 991-7423

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4887721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Claremont Ave. have any available units?
272 Claremont Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 272 Claremont Ave. have?
Some of 272 Claremont Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 Claremont Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
272 Claremont Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Claremont Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 272 Claremont Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 272 Claremont Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 272 Claremont Ave. offers parking.
Does 272 Claremont Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 Claremont Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Claremont Ave. have a pool?
No, 272 Claremont Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 272 Claremont Ave. have accessible units?
No, 272 Claremont Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Claremont Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 Claremont Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine