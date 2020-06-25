272 Claremont Ave.

Amenities
Stunning & Modern 2Bd + 2BA w/ Indoor Outdoor Living Space - Beautiful Home 1 block from the water; newly rebuilt from the foundation up. 2 bedroom + 2 bath, with a bonus den, and direct home access from the 2 car garage. LaCantina bi-fold doors open to a 260 ft entertainer's covered patio, with ceiling speakers, LED lighting, & ceiling mounted heaters. Porcelanosa tile floors throughout the home. A true Chef's kitchen with Wolf stove, steam oven, island gas burner, sub-zero refrigerator & separate beverage drawer & wine fridge. Both bathrooms offer a spa like experience; with thermostat controlled body sprays and hand shower fixtures.
**The Furniture does not come with the property**
This Property is shown by APPOINTMENT Only.
Prior to making an appointment please review the requirements:
650+ credit score
Verifiable monthly family Income of 2.5x the monthly rent
Rental History with No Evictions
No Section 8
No Pets
For Appointments please call or message:
Lauren (202) 991-7423
(RLNE4887721)