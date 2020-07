Amenities

Remodeled and Fully Furnished-- New kitchen and appliances. New floors. Airconditioning



Utilties included for the higher lease term price

2 week minimum $800/week

1 month $2070

1-6 months $1900/mo funished

Long Term $1790 unfurnished or $1840 furnished /mo for 12 mo lease Furnished or unfurnished



A one bedroom one bathroom bright and airy apartment right off of Fourth Street...



Lease this space long or short term - see Lease Terms! Corporate rental or traveling nurse available! Utilities like electric included with short term rental and o WiFi, gas and water is already



Located just 5 blocks to the ocean! Fourth Street Retro Row



408 ohio rear lower unit of building at 2701 e fourth st.



Showing now text or email



Lower unit in apartment building on 4th Street Retro Row Long Beach



New Stainless Steel Appliances and cabinets.



Cats Ok

Small dog under 15 lb is ok with $35/mo pet rent and larger deposit of $350 more.



blueworldpm@gmail.com for more info or app

one bed one bath