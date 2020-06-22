All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 20 2019 at 11:11 PM

269 East Market Street

269 Market Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

269 Market Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Dairy

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent***
***Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information***

Address: 269 East Market Street #5, Long Beach, CA 90805

- Rent: $1,260 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,500 (On Approved Credit)
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx 650 square feet

Amenities:
- Fresh paint throughout
- Vinyl plank flooring in the living room, kitchen, and bathroom
- New carpet in the bedroom
- New window blinds throughout
- New light fixtures throughout
- Ceiling fans in living room & bedroom
- Stainless steel gas stove in the kitchen
- Upgraded bathroom: New vanity, new show doors, re-glazed shower & tub
- Shared laundry room on-site
- 1 Parking space Included
- Utilities Included: Water & Sewer

*** No pets allowed at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please check our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 5/16/2019. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 East Market Street have any available units?
269 East Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 269 East Market Street have?
Some of 269 East Market Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 East Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
269 East Market Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 East Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 269 East Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 269 East Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 269 East Market Street does offer parking.
Does 269 East Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 East Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 East Market Street have a pool?
No, 269 East Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 269 East Market Street have accessible units?
No, 269 East Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 269 East Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 269 East Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.
