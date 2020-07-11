2630-2638 4th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f29551c081 ---- Check out this super charming 1 BD-1 BA unit located in the most desirable Bluff Height Neighborhood-RETRO ROW! This units features a remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and bright white cabinets. The stunning light grey walls accent the dark laminate wood floors perfectly. Unit has laundry inside of unit, parking space in garage, central heating and window unit AC! Make this your next home, inquire today at rpmlongbeach.com *1 parking spot in garage *Laundry inside unit *backyard space **Small Pets Considered with additional deposit** $1,595.00 Rent $1,595.00 Deposit $225 Move-in Inspection Fee $39 Application Fee (non-refundable) *Credit Check Required Criteria -620 Fico Score -3x monthly rent income -2-year work history -No evictions -No criminal history -Positive rental history