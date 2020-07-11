All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2630-2638 4th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2630-2638 4th St.
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:48 PM

2630-2638 4th St.

2630 E 4th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2630 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f29551c081 ---- Check out this super charming 1 BD-1 BA unit located in the most desirable Bluff Height Neighborhood-RETRO ROW! This units features a remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and bright white cabinets. The stunning light grey walls accent the dark laminate wood floors perfectly. Unit has laundry inside of unit, parking space in garage, central heating and window unit AC! Make this your next home, inquire today at rpmlongbeach.com *1 parking spot in garage *Laundry inside unit *backyard space **Small Pets Considered with additional deposit** $1,595.00 Rent $1,595.00 Deposit $225 Move-in Inspection Fee $39 Application Fee (non-refundable) *Credit Check Required Criteria -620 Fico Score -3x monthly rent income -2-year work history -No evictions -No criminal history -Positive rental history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630-2638 4th St. have any available units?
2630-2638 4th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630-2638 4th St. have?
Some of 2630-2638 4th St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630-2638 4th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2630-2638 4th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630-2638 4th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630-2638 4th St. is pet friendly.
Does 2630-2638 4th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2630-2638 4th St. offers parking.
Does 2630-2638 4th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630-2638 4th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630-2638 4th St. have a pool?
No, 2630-2638 4th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2630-2638 4th St. have accessible units?
No, 2630-2638 4th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2630-2638 4th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630-2638 4th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90805
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine