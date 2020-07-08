All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:53 PM

2624-2626 E 6th St

2624 E 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

2624 E 6th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/73a57c408a ---- Step back in time to the charm of a 1923 Mission Revival Duplex, and also enjoy todays modern conveniences. Located on a quiet street in the Rose Park South historic district, the recently restored two bedroom and two full bath downstairs unit features an abundance of electric outlets, dishwasher, built in microwave, GE Profile stove, wash/dryer, kitchen island, ceiling fans and garbage disposal. One bedroom has a walk-in closet. Original craftsman style built-ins, a faux fireplace, hardwood floors and ceramic tile are throughout the unit. A private backyard only accessible to this unit features a covered raised deck, both perfect for entertaining. A coveted off-street parking place for one car and a garage with storage rack is also included. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and trash. Small Pet Policy: No pets are allowed. Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 1924 Utilities Included: Water and Gardening Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Garage / Parking: One Assigned Parking Spot behind the garage Flooring: Hardwood &Tile Balcony: No Yard: Yes Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Backyard Patio Area One Assigned Parking Spot Behind Garage Private One Car Garage Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624-2626 E 6th St have any available units?
2624-2626 E 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624-2626 E 6th St have?
Some of 2624-2626 E 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624-2626 E 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
2624-2626 E 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624-2626 E 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624-2626 E 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 2624-2626 E 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 2624-2626 E 6th St offers parking.
Does 2624-2626 E 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2624-2626 E 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624-2626 E 6th St have a pool?
No, 2624-2626 E 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 2624-2626 E 6th St have accessible units?
No, 2624-2626 E 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2624-2626 E 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2624-2626 E 6th St has units with dishwashers.

