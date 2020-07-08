2624-2626 E 6th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/73a57c408a ---- Step back in time to the charm of a 1923 Mission Revival Duplex, and also enjoy todays modern conveniences. Located on a quiet street in the Rose Park South historic district, the recently restored two bedroom and two full bath downstairs unit features an abundance of electric outlets, dishwasher, built in microwave, GE Profile stove, wash/dryer, kitchen island, ceiling fans and garbage disposal. One bedroom has a walk-in closet. Original craftsman style built-ins, a faux fireplace, hardwood floors and ceramic tile are throughout the unit. A private backyard only accessible to this unit features a covered raised deck, both perfect for entertaining. A coveted off-street parking place for one car and a garage with storage rack is also included. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and trash. Small Pet Policy: No pets are allowed. Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 1924 Utilities Included: Water and Gardening Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Garage / Parking: One Assigned Parking Spot behind the garage Flooring: Hardwood &Tile Balcony: No Yard: Yes Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Backyard Patio Area One Assigned Parking Spot Behind Garage Private One Car Garage Washer/Dryer In Unit