26 Alamitos Avenue - 308

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated accessible

Property Address: 26 Alamitos, Long Beach, CA 90802



For Questions or Showing Times Please text (315) 572-8748 or email yunie @ entouragepm.com



Stunning Fully Remodeled Studio, NEW Hardwood Floors, by the Beach!



Rent - $1,295



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



The unit is fully remodeled



Laundry facilities on site



Submit the following with completed rental application:

-Drivers License/ID

-Copy of SSN

-Proof of Income

-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over



Located at the "Gateway" of Downtown Long Beach diagonally across from the famous Villa Riviera building. You are quick walk across the street and down the stairs to the beach!



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.