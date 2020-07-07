All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
26 Alamitos Avenue - 308
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

26 Alamitos Avenue - 308

26 Alamitos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

26 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
Property Address: 26 Alamitos, Long Beach, CA 90802

For Questions or Showing Times Please text (315) 572-8748 or email yunie @ entouragepm.com

Stunning Fully Remodeled Studio, NEW Hardwood Floors, by the Beach!

Rent - $1,295

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

The unit is fully remodeled

Laundry facilities on site

Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

Located at the "Gateway" of Downtown Long Beach diagonally across from the famous Villa Riviera building. You are quick walk across the street and down the stairs to the beach!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 have any available units?
26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 have?
Some of 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 currently offering any rent specials?
26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 pet-friendly?
No, 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 offer parking?
No, 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 does not offer parking.
Does 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 have a pool?
No, 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 does not have a pool.
Does 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 have accessible units?
Yes, 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 has accessible units.
Does 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Alamitos Avenue - 308 does not have units with dishwashers.

