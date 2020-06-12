All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 257 Granada Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
257 Granada Avenue
Last updated May 21 2019 at 5:55 PM

257 Granada Avenue

257 Granada Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

257 Granada Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Belmont Height Triplex with all the 1923 charm. Unit B is downstairs and has Two Large Bedrooms, one with walk in closet. A dining area off the living room with Faux fireplace, beautiful hard wood flooring thru out the home. An additional sun room or office. The kitchen is remodeled with
lovely tile, includes stove, pantry.and eating area. The bathroom has also been completely remodeled. Includes a one car garage. Ample street parking,
Laundry room on site. Please NO PETS, OR SMOKERS.RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Granada Avenue have any available units?
257 Granada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 Granada Avenue have?
Some of 257 Granada Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Granada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
257 Granada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Granada Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 257 Granada Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 257 Granada Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 257 Granada Avenue offers parking.
Does 257 Granada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 Granada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Granada Avenue have a pool?
No, 257 Granada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 257 Granada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 257 Granada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Granada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 Granada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine