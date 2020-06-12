257 Granada Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful Belmont Height Triplex with all the 1923 charm. Unit B is downstairs and has Two Large Bedrooms, one with walk in closet. A dining area off the living room with Faux fireplace, beautiful hard wood flooring thru out the home. An additional sun room or office. The kitchen is remodeled with

lovely tile, includes stove, pantry.and eating area. The bathroom has also been completely remodeled. Includes a one car garage. Ample street parking,

Laundry room on site. Please NO PETS, OR SMOKERS.RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.