Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking stainless steel ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***



- Address: 2515 Olive Avenue #3, Long Beach, CA 90806



- Rent: $1,550 Per Month

- Deposit: $1,700

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 1 Bedroom

- 1 Bathroom

- Approx 650 Sq.Ft.



- Vinyl Plank flooring throughout

- Granite Countertop

- Window blinds throughout

- Shower & tub

- Light fixtures & ceiling fan

- Stainless Steel Gas Stove

- Onsite Laundry

- One parking space included

- Utilities: Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, & trash

- No pets

Contact us to schedule a showing.