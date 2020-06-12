Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
- Address: 2515 Olive Avenue #3, Long Beach, CA 90806
- Rent: $1,550 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,700
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx 650 Sq.Ft.
- Vinyl Plank flooring throughout
- Granite Countertop
- Window blinds throughout
- Shower & tub
- Light fixtures & ceiling fan
- Stainless Steel Gas Stove
- Onsite Laundry
- One parking space included
- Utilities: Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, & trash
- No pets
Contact us to schedule a showing.