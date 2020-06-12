All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 26 2020 at 2:15 AM

2515 Olive Avenue

2515 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2515 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
Sunrise Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 2515 Olive Avenue #3, Long Beach, CA 90806

- Rent: $1,550 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,700
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx 650 Sq.Ft.

- Vinyl Plank flooring throughout
- Granite Countertop
- Window blinds throughout
- Shower & tub
- Light fixtures & ceiling fan
- Stainless Steel Gas Stove
- Onsite Laundry
- One parking space included
- Utilities: Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, & trash
- No pets
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Olive Avenue have any available units?
2515 Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Olive Avenue have?
Some of 2515 Olive Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Olive Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2515 Olive Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2515 Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Olive Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2515 Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 2515 Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2515 Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
