2507 E 15th St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a52a6b06a ---- This spacious condo features laminate throughout the living and dining room area. Offers endless amount of space. Both bedrooms are spacious with their own entrance to the open balcony, designed as a master suite. All appliances such as refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher are included and set up in the recently renovated kitchen. Stacked washer and dryer are included and located inside the unit. Two fully equipped bathrooms. One assigned parking space. Small dogs are OK with amenities you desire. Make this condo your home today! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; 1 pet maximum, 25 lbs. & under. Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condo Year Built: 1988 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Gardener, and HOA Dues Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Stacked Washer/Dryer Garage / Parking: One Parking Space Flooring: Laminate, Carpet, and Tile Yard: Balcony Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a tour. Day of scheduled tour please meet agent in front gate to community (shown on picture). APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No Holding Fee: We do not hold properties. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* One Assigned Parking Space Washer/Dryer In Unit 1 Assigned Parking Space Central Ac Community Jacuzzi