Long Beach, CA
2507 E 15th St
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:24 AM

2507 E 15th St

2507 East 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2507 East 15th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a52a6b06a ---- This spacious condo features laminate throughout the living and dining room area. Offers endless amount of space. Both bedrooms are spacious with their own entrance to the open balcony, designed as a master suite. All appliances such as refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher are included and set up in the recently renovated kitchen. Stacked washer and dryer are included and located inside the unit. Two fully equipped bathrooms. One assigned parking space. Small dogs are OK with amenities you desire. Make this condo your home today! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; 1 pet maximum, 25 lbs. & under. Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Condo Year Built: 1988 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Gardener, and HOA Dues Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Stacked Washer/Dryer Garage / Parking: One Parking Space Flooring: Laminate, Carpet, and Tile Yard: Balcony Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a tour. Day of scheduled tour please meet agent in front gate to community (shown on picture). APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No Holding Fee: We do not hold properties. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* One Assigned Parking Space Washer/Dryer In Unit 1 Assigned Parking Space Central Ac Community Jacuzzi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 E 15th St have any available units?
2507 E 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 E 15th St have?
Some of 2507 E 15th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 E 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
2507 E 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 E 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 E 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 2507 E 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 2507 E 15th St offers parking.
Does 2507 E 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 E 15th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 E 15th St have a pool?
No, 2507 E 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 2507 E 15th St have accessible units?
No, 2507 E 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 E 15th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 E 15th St has units with dishwashers.
