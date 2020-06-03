All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

2474 Elm Ave

2474 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2474 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
Central Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a small 4 unit building. Recently Renovated BRAND NEW EVERYTHING. Open to Section 8 on approved credit 2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment, Long Beach Ca 90806 EVERYTHING NEW. New fixtures and cabinetry in kitchen and bathroom. New stainless steel appliances. (refrigerator, stove and dishwasher) New paint, floors, doors and hardware. Separate dining area. 1 car garage parking. Gated outdoor common area, great for kids to play in. Washer and dryer on site. 10 min walk from Willow St. train station. Cross streets is Long Beach Blvd and Willow. Close to grocery stores, shopping centers and restaurants. 10 min. to Downtown Long Beach and 15 min. to the Beach

(RLNE5513453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2474 Elm Ave have any available units?
2474 Elm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2474 Elm Ave have?
Some of 2474 Elm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2474 Elm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2474 Elm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2474 Elm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2474 Elm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2474 Elm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2474 Elm Ave offers parking.
Does 2474 Elm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2474 Elm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2474 Elm Ave have a pool?
No, 2474 Elm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2474 Elm Ave have accessible units?
No, 2474 Elm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2474 Elm Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2474 Elm Ave has units with dishwashers.
