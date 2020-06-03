2474 Elm Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a small 4 unit building. Recently Renovated BRAND NEW EVERYTHING. Open to Section 8 on approved credit 2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment, Long Beach Ca 90806 EVERYTHING NEW. New fixtures and cabinetry in kitchen and bathroom. New stainless steel appliances. (refrigerator, stove and dishwasher) New paint, floors, doors and hardware. Separate dining area. 1 car garage parking. Gated outdoor common area, great for kids to play in. Washer and dryer on site. 10 min walk from Willow St. train station. Cross streets is Long Beach Blvd and Willow. Close to grocery stores, shopping centers and restaurants. 10 min. to Downtown Long Beach and 15 min. to the Beach



(RLNE5513453)