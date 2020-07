Amenities

This is a huge almost 1400 square foot apartment in a quiet 4plex...rent for this unit includes water and trash service. Recently repainted and carpeted. All is fresh and new. This building was built in 1928 and as the units have come available are being lovingly restored to most of its original grandeur. Light and bright ....in Wrigley Village. This is an upstairs unit