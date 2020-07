Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly microwave range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious 1 Bed $1000 moves you in immediately OAC - Property Id: 241928



(UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.)



Located next to Broadway but nestled on Bonito Street lies a cute 2 story apartment building. Inside you will find one of the largest 1 bedroom floor plans that Long Beach has to offer. All appliances are included and there is a laundry room connected to the building. Plus with one of the most attractive move in specials ever these apartments will not last.



3 Amazing specials: $1,000 Moves you in OAC, 1 Month free, and $500 Visa Gift Card



Ask for King and step into your new home.

Please call 562-577-5664 before applying



(We do not refund application fees made through Turbo Tenant)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241928

Property Id 241928



(RLNE5888313)