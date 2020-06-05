2401 Roswell Ave

Amenities

Walk up your brick pathway into this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home and be greeted by the large formal dining room which provides great natural lighting. The galley kitchen has all stainless steel appliances which include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave. The kitchen and living room tie in seamlessly great for entertaining your guests while cooking a great meal. The living room provides a glass door that provides more natural light to enter the room, a fireplace, and beams that move across the ceiling giving this room the perfect charm you need. The other two rooms are both a great size and share a hallway bathroom with a large stand up shower with glass doors and white vanity. The laundry area offers both washer and dryer and is located conveniently within the home between the kitchen and living room space. The backyard is perfect for hosting an family/friend event with a large grassed area and a leveled up deck perfect to any patio furniture. Also in the back of the home is the two car garage. This home is pet friendly. What are you waiting for? Call us today to schedule your tour!



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum.



Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single Family Home

Year Built: 1942

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Washer/Dryer

Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage

Flooring: Tile, Carpet, and Hard wood

Yard: Yes

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 year

Lease to Purchase Option: No

Holding Fee: None. We do not hold properties.



