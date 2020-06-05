All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2401 Roswell Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2401 Roswell Ave
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

2401 Roswell Ave

2401 Roswell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2401 Roswell Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stearns Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4390a4e00d ----
Walk up your brick pathway into this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home and be greeted by the large formal dining room which provides great natural lighting. The galley kitchen has all stainless steel appliances which include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave. The kitchen and living room tie in seamlessly great for entertaining your guests while cooking a great meal. The living room provides a glass door that provides more natural light to enter the room, a fireplace, and beams that move across the ceiling giving this room the perfect charm you need. The other two rooms are both a great size and share a hallway bathroom with a large stand up shower with glass doors and white vanity. The laundry area offers both washer and dryer and is located conveniently within the home between the kitchen and living room space. The backyard is perfect for hosting an family/friend event with a large grassed area and a leveled up deck perfect to any patio furniture. Also in the back of the home is the two car garage. This home is pet friendly. What are you waiting for? Call us today to schedule your tour!

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum.

Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1942
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Washer/Dryer
Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage
Flooring: Tile, Carpet, and Hard wood
Yard: Yes
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
Holding Fee: None. We do not hold properties.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Two Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Roswell Ave have any available units?
2401 Roswell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Roswell Ave have?
Some of 2401 Roswell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Roswell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Roswell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Roswell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Roswell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Roswell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Roswell Ave offers parking.
Does 2401 Roswell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 Roswell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Roswell Ave have a pool?
No, 2401 Roswell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Roswell Ave have accessible units?
No, 2401 Roswell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Roswell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Roswell Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine