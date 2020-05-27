2365 Eucalyptus Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range Property Amenities on-site laundry

COME SEE this Thursday 10-12 & Saturday 9-11 ///



CHARMING Property, Centrally located in Long Beach, within a short distance of the Blue Metro Line, The City Place shopping center and many dining locations. Other property amenities include laundry facility and Resident Manager.



Freshly painted, newer carpet and hardwood flooring in living room. Includes gas stove. Exterior newly painted.



Please call or text Dani at 562-481-0041 to book a viewing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.