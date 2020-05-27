All apartments in Long Beach
2365 Eucalyptus Avenue

2365 Eucalyptus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2365 Eucalyptus Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
COME SEE this Thursday 10-12 & Saturday 9-11 ///

CHARMING Property, Centrally located in Long Beach, within a short distance of the Blue Metro Line, The City Place shopping center and many dining locations. Other property amenities include laundry facility and Resident Manager.

Freshly painted, newer carpet and hardwood flooring in living room. Includes gas stove. Exterior newly painted.

Please call or text Dani at 562-481-0041 to book a viewing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue have any available units?
2365 Eucalyptus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue have?
Some of 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2365 Eucalyptus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue offer parking?
No, 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue have a pool?
No, 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2365 Eucalyptus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
