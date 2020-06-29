Rent Calculator
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2360 Chestnut Avenue
2360 Chestnut Avenue
2360 Chestnut Avenue
Location
2360 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley
Amenities
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2360 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
2360 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2360 Chestnut Avenue have?
Some of 2360 Chestnut Avenue's amenities include ceiling fan, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2360 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Chestnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Chestnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 2360 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 2360 Chestnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2360 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 Chestnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 2360 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2360 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
