Last updated January 24 2020 at 11:08 PM

2357 Magnolia Avenue

2357 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2357 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly updated 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom house plus bonus room/bedroom for rent in highly sought after South Wrigley neighborhood!
This home features an open floor plan in the living room and kitchen area, 3 bedrooms along with a bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom as well! Bonus room has private access to the patio & backyard. The spacious master bedroom has ample closet space, en suite bathroom & ceiling fan/light combo. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove, oven, microwave and farmhouse style sink. New flooring, paint, window coverings, recessed lighting and more through out home. This property features a spacious 2 car garage, private patio, washer/dryer hookups and shared backyard!

For showings please call or text 562-302-1290

-2 Car Garage along with long driveway
-Washer/Dryer hookups
-New flooring & paint through out home
-Private patio + shared backyard

Rent : $2800
Deposit : 1 month worth of rent
Credit check required
Anyone over the age of 18 must complete own individual application
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2357 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
2357 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2357 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 2357 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2357 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2357 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2357 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2357 Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2357 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2357 Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 2357 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2357 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2357 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 2357 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2357 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2357 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2357 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2357 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

