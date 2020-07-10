2357 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom house plus bonus room/bedroom for rent in highly sought after South Wrigley neighborhood!

This home features an open floor plan in the living room and kitchen area, 3 bedrooms along with a bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom as well! Bonus room has private access to the patio & backyard. The spacious master bedroom has ample closet space, en suite bathroom & ceiling fan/light combo. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove, oven, microwave and farmhouse style sink. New flooring, paint, window coverings, recessed lighting and more through out home. This property features a spacious 2 car garage, private patio, washer/dryer hookups and shared backyard!



For showings please call or text 562-302-1290



-2 Car Garage along with long driveway

-Washer/Dryer hookups

-New flooring & paint through out home

-Private patio + shared backyard



Rent : $2800

Deposit : 1 month worth of rent

Credit check required

Anyone over the age of 18 must complete own individual application

Newly updated 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom house plus bonus room/bedroom for rent in highly sought after South Wrigley neighborhood!

This home features an open floor plan in the living room and kitchen area, 3 bedrooms along with a bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom as well! Bonus room has private access to the patio & backyard. The spacious master bedroom has ample closet space, en suite bathroom & ceiling fan/light combo. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove, oven, microwave and farmhouse style sink. New flooring, paint, window coverings, recessed lighting and more through out home. This property features a spacious 2 car garage, private patio, washer/dryer hookups and shared backyard!



For showings please call or text 562-302-1290



-2 Car Garage along with long driveway

-Washer/Dryer hookups

-New flooring & paint through out home

-Private patio + shared backyard



Rent : $2800

Deposit : 1 month worth of rent

Credit check required

Anyone over the age of 18 must complete own individual application