234 LIME AVE. UNIT #5

Amenities
Downtown Long Beach / East Village - Located in a gated access community, near shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Freshly painted lower unit with newly upgraded kitchen with maple wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, stove, and refrigerator. Hardwood flooring in the living area, kitchen and bathroom have ceramic tile flooring. Apartment home also includes a new ceiling fan and a portable a/c. New cordless faux wood window coverings. All utilities are included. 1 parking space is also included. Onsite laundry facility is available for your convenience. Sorry no pets. No section-8.
This is a month-to-month rental agreement.
To view this unit please come into our office between 9-4 PM Monday-Saturday, please bring a $30.00 CASH refundable deposit and your ID.
To apply or view more of our units visit our website at WWW.BELMONTBROKERAGE.COM
Belmont Brokerage & Management
647 E. 4th St. Long Beach, CA, 90802.
(562)437-3581
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4983497)