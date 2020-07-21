All apartments in Long Beach
234 LIME AVE. UNIT #5

234 Lime Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

234 Lime Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Downtown Long Beach / East Village - Located in a gated access community, near shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Freshly painted lower unit with newly upgraded kitchen with maple wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, stove, and refrigerator. Hardwood flooring in the living area, kitchen and bathroom have ceramic tile flooring. Apartment home also includes a new ceiling fan and a portable a/c. New cordless faux wood window coverings. All utilities are included. 1 parking space is also included. Onsite laundry facility is available for your convenience. Sorry no pets. No section-8.

This is a month-to-month rental agreement.

To view this unit please come into our office between 9-4 PM Monday-Saturday, please bring a $30.00 CASH refundable deposit and your ID.

To apply or view more of our units visit our website at WWW.BELMONTBROKERAGE.COM

Belmont Brokerage & Management
647 E. 4th St. Long Beach, CA, 90802.
(562)437-3581

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

