Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2331 Vuelta Grande Ave
Last updated March 25 2019 at 12:06 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2331 Vuelta Grande Ave
2331 Vuelta Grande Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2331 Vuelta Grande Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Plaza
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Cute and Cheerful 2 bedroom / 1 bath home in the Los Altos area.
Home features:
granite countertops
washer/dryer hookups in garage
1 car garage
fireplace in den
stove
large backyard with avocado trees
Rent: $2500
Deposit: $2500
(RLNE4764855)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave have any available units?
2331 Vuelta Grande Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave have?
Some of 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Vuelta Grande Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave offers parking.
Does 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave have a pool?
No, 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave have accessible units?
No, 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 Vuelta Grande Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Similar Pages
Long Beach 1 Bedrooms
Long Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with Parking
Long Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Long Beach
Bixby Park
Central Long Beach
Belmont Heights
Saint Mary
Traffic Circle
Dairy
Seadip
Apartments Near Colleges
Long Beach City College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine