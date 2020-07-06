233 1/2 Granada avenue C

233 1/2 Granada Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814 Belmont Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
some paid utils
range
oven
Studio apt in Belmont Shore <5 min walk to 2nd St - Property Id: 181638
A great studio apartment on Granada ave. Less than 5 minute walk to 2nd St. Upstairs unit. Only 3 units on the property. Large patio off the main living area. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181638 Property Id 181638
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5477646)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
