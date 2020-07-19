All apartments in Long Beach
2324 Tevis Ave
2324 Tevis Ave

2324 Tevis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Tevis Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
cable included
microwave
internet access
Free Utilities- Free Cable and Internet - Property Id: 92490

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92490
Property Id 92490

(RLNE4596523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Tevis Ave have any available units?
2324 Tevis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Tevis Ave have?
Some of 2324 Tevis Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Tevis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Tevis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Tevis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Tevis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Tevis Ave offer parking?
No, 2324 Tevis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2324 Tevis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Tevis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Tevis Ave have a pool?
No, 2324 Tevis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Tevis Ave have accessible units?
No, 2324 Tevis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Tevis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Tevis Ave has units with dishwashers.
