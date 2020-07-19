Rent Calculator
2324 Tevis Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
2324 Tevis Ave
2324 Tevis Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2324 Tevis Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
cable included
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Free Utilities- Free Cable and Internet - Property Id: 92490
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92490
Property Id 92490
(RLNE4596523)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2324 Tevis Ave have any available units?
2324 Tevis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2324 Tevis Ave have?
Some of 2324 Tevis Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2324 Tevis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Tevis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Tevis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Tevis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Tevis Ave offer parking?
No, 2324 Tevis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2324 Tevis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Tevis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Tevis Ave have a pool?
No, 2324 Tevis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Tevis Ave have accessible units?
No, 2324 Tevis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Tevis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Tevis Ave has units with dishwashers.
