Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

2310 East 5th Street

2310 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2310 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
To schedule an appointment, please text Tara at 562-287-4001 or email tara@propertyproslb.com
For other properties, please visit www.entouragepm.com

***Please note these photos are similar to the unit***

You will fall in love with this stunning 1st floor three-bedroom, three-bath located in a beautifully maintained building. Everything in the apartment has been remodeled -- new hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, caesarstone counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances: side-by-side refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher! Washer/dryer is also included in the unit. Private balcony off of one of the bedrooms!

Centrally located... close to Retro Row, Belmont Shore. 1 mile to the beach, short ride to downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more! By retro- road, walking distance to shops on 4th Street.

$2,995/one-year lease. Security deposit is $1,500 with excellent credit, higher deposit otherwise. Income verification necessary (pay stubs or bank account statements). Credit check fee is $20/person. Cats and dogs allowed (photo required) with $250 pet deposit. To expedite the process, provide the following: 1) completed application, 2) recent pay stub, 3) copy of driver's license and social security card.

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status.

Property Address: 2310 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814

To schedule an appointment, TEXT Tara at 562-287-4001
For an application please email me at tara@propertyproslb.com. Include the address in the subject line
For additional properties, please visit http
www.entouragepm.com

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/30204

(RLNE4811962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 East 5th Street have any available units?
2310 East 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 East 5th Street have?
Some of 2310 East 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2310 East 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 East 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2310 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 2310 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2310 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 East 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 2310 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2310 East 5th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2310 East 5th Street has accessible units.
Does 2310 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 East 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
