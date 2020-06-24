Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

To schedule an appointment, please text Tara at 562-287-4001 or email tara@propertyproslb.com

For other properties, please visit www.entouragepm.com



***Please note these photos are similar to the unit***



You will fall in love with this stunning 1st floor three-bedroom, three-bath located in a beautifully maintained building. Everything in the apartment has been remodeled -- new hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, caesarstone counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances: side-by-side refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher! Washer/dryer is also included in the unit. Private balcony off of one of the bedrooms!



Centrally located... close to Retro Row, Belmont Shore. 1 mile to the beach, short ride to downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more! By retro- road, walking distance to shops on 4th Street.



$2,995/one-year lease. Security deposit is $1,500 with excellent credit, higher deposit otherwise. Income verification necessary (pay stubs or bank account statements). Credit check fee is $20/person. Cats and dogs allowed (photo required) with $250 pet deposit. To expedite the process, provide the following: 1) completed application, 2) recent pay stub, 3) copy of driver's license and social security card.



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status.



Property Address: 2310 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814



To schedule an appointment, TEXT Tara at 562-287-4001

For an application please email me at tara@propertyproslb.com. Include the address in the subject line

For additional properties, please visit http

www.entouragepm.com



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/30204



