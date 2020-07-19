All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2303 Termino Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2303 Termino Avenue
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

2303 Termino Avenue

2303 Termino Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2303 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stearns Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY NICE / BEAUTIFUL / PRIVATE STUDIO!!! - PRIVATE ENTRY, FRENCH DOORS OPENS TO PRIVATE PATIO, DETACHED FROM MAIN HOUSE…QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD, AMPLE PARKING…INCLUDES ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE!!!. CLOSE TO FREEWAY, SHOPPING, LB STATE UNIVERSITY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Termino Avenue have any available units?
2303 Termino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 Termino Avenue have?
Some of 2303 Termino Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Termino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Termino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Termino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2303 Termino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2303 Termino Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2303 Termino Avenue offers parking.
Does 2303 Termino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Termino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Termino Avenue have a pool?
No, 2303 Termino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2303 Termino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2303 Termino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Termino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 Termino Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine